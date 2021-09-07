2021 NFC North preview: Key storylines, X-factors and more
The NFC North has been dominated by the Green Bay Packers over the last two years and will likely again be the ones with the targets on their back in 2021. There has been a lot of changes around the rest of the NFC North, though. The Bears drafted a new quarterback in Justin Fields while the Lions traded Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff. Meanwhile, the Vikings have a budding star in Justin Jefferson looking to duplicate a breakout rookie season.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0