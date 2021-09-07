CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit reveals X-factor in Oregon vs. Ohio State

By Ashton Pollard about 6 hours
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

In one of the biggest games of Week 2 in college football, Oregon travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Both teams showed offensive firepower in their first games, but they also showed vulnerabilities on defense.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit joined his colleague Scott Van Pelt on Monday night to discuss Oregon’s chances this weekend.

“Well, Anthony Brown is the key to me — the [Oregon] quarterback,” Herbstreit said. “They have everything else that they need even if [Oregon defensive end Kayvon] Thibodeaux can’t go. They’ve recruited so well on the defensive side. But the key is Anthony Brown. Ohio State still has to prove that they’re an elite defense. And until they do, teams that can score, teams that have speed are going to be a challenge for them in a battle where they have to outscore people.”

Oregon won their opener against Fresno State 31-24. They demonstrated they have the ability to score quickly; each of their scoring drives took just 3:04 or less off of the clock. Brown completed 15 of his 24 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns – one through the air and a 30-yard rushing score. He totaled 56 yards on the ground.

Brown demonstrated leadership qualities and the ability to handle pressure in the win. After Oregon fell behind 24-21 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Ducks scored 10 unanswered points to win. Brown’s rushing touchdown came on a 4th and 2 call with under three minutes to play. He may need to show that same poise Saturday in Columbus.

Thibodeaux suffered a sprained ankle last weekend and is day-to-day according to Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal.

As of Tuesday morning, Ohio State is a two-touchdown favorite. The game kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Young secondary caused headaches last week for Ryan Day

The Ohio State defense looked a lot more like a 2018 squad that found itself in a fair number of shootouts than it did the elite defense that came the following year in 2019. Like Minnesota, Oregon has several explosive playmakers on offense that could lead to a similarly close game Saturday.

“The concern I think they have is how good are they in the secondary and with Oregon’s speed, I think that gives them a chance to be very competitive,” Herbstreit said. “Tough to go into the shoe and win the game but does Anthony Brown, the quarterback, make enough plays to stay step-for-step with [Ohio State quarterback] C.J. Stroud? That’s the mystery to me in that matchup and handling the atmosphere in Columbus, how do they do with that traveling across the country?”

Ohio State projected starters Cameron Brown and Sevyn Banks did not play against Minnesota, so Denzel Burke and Ryan Watts had to step in. Burke had four tackles but will need to clean up his play; he had a pass interference call in the end zone on 3rd and 5 that led to a Minnesota touchdown. Ohio State avoided giving up any huge passing plays, but there were a fair number of pass plays of 15+ yards, allowing the Gophers to chip away at the Buckeyes.

