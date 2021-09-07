Canisius College puts two more buildings up for sale

Canisius College has placed the Health Science Center Building and Demerly Hall on the market.

The college is seeking $6.5 million for the 88,072-square-foot Health Science Center at 63 E. Delavan Ave. and $2.5 million for Demerly Hall at 2365 Main St. Both are listed by J.R. Militello Realty Inc.

Funds would be used for a planned $17 million renovation of the former Sears Roebuck & Co. building – now a Canisius educational center – that is one of the Main Street centerpieces for the college campus.

