Buffalo, NY

Canisius College puts two more buildings up for sale

 8 days ago
Canisius College has placed the Health Science Center Building and Demerly Hall on the market.

The college is seeking $6.5 million for the 88,072-square-foot Health Science Center at 63 E. Delavan Ave. and $2.5 million for Demerly Hall at 2365 Main St. Both are listed by J.R. Militello Realty Inc.

Funds would be used for a planned $17 million renovation of the former Sears Roebuck & Co. building – now a Canisius educational center – that is one of the Main Street centerpieces for the college campus.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Western New York local news

