St. Lawrence Health limiting inpatient visitation beginning Sept. 7
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Visitations will once again be limited at hospitals within the St. Lawrence Health system. St. Lawrence Health announced on September 3 that inpatient visitation at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital will be tightened. Visitors and patients will now be required to wear masks, social distance, undergo temperature checks and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry to a facility.www.informnny.com
