Age catches up with everyone, athletes too. Injuries can happen more frequently and take longer to recover from when they do. Such is the case for four of tennis’ biggest names over the last twenty years: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams. Each of them is dealing with their own lower-body injuries at the moment, keeping them out of the US Open which begins this week. Watch the 2021 US Open here.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO