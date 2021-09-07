CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sports Headlines for Tuesday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 13 in his hometown and Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Scherzer permitted one unearned run and six hits in eight innings in his 104th double-digit strikeout game, including six against St. Louis. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is six away from becoming the 19th player in big league history to reach 3,000 Ks. The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in five games. They dropped 3 1/2 games back of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
Hutch Post

Royals win over A's Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning, the Kansas City bullpen bailed out starter Jackson Kowar and the Royals rallied from an early six-run hole to beat Oakland 10-7. Kyle Isbel hit his first career homer and Hunter Dozier also went deep for the Royals. Jake Brentz earned the win and Scott Barlow picked up a save for Kansas City. Yusmeiro Petit took the loss after giving up Perez's 43rd home run of the season.
MLB
Hutch Post

Royals beat Twins Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Isbel drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3. Adalberto Mondesi homered for the Royals and Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a pair of doubles. A quartet of relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Jake Brentz struck out two in the seventh, Josh Staumont worked out of a jam in the eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 12th save.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Max Scherzer Records 3,000th Career Strikeout of Hall of Fame Career

Los Angeles Dodgers, Max Scherzer, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles, San Diego, Eric Hosmer, Justin Verlander, Randy Johnson, CC Sabathia. Ace right-hander of the Dodgers and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer hit a career milestone with some conviction on Sunday in Los...
MLB
Hutch Post

Royals looking at options for when lease is up in 2031

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are evaluating options for once their lease expires at Kauffman Stadium. Owner John Sherman says a new downtown ballpark is a possibility. The Royals are tied to the 53-year-old stadium until 2031 under terms of a public-private partnership. The team must...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jeter
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
AL.com

Alex Avila becomes Alabama’s MLB home run leader

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila became Alabama’s career leader in Major League home runs on Sunday when he hit his 105th. With two out in the top of the fourth inning, Avila got a 92-mph fastball on a 2-2 pitch from the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryse Wilson and hit it over the right-field fence at PNC Park for his first home run of the season. The home run tied the score at 2-2.
MLB
NJ.com

What Yankees great Derek Jeter did to avoid crying in Hall of Fame speech

Bernie Williams tells a story that Derek Jeter was like a sponge trying to learn from veteran teammates during their early days with the Yankees. All these years later, after 20 glorious seasons, five World Series championships, seven American League pennants, 3,465 hits, Hall of Fame election almost unanimously and a year of waiting for induction due to COVID, Jeter still was watching and learning Wednesday as he waited to make his speech.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Brewers#Sports Headlines#Mid America#The Associated Press St#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The St Louis Cardinals#The Kansas City Royals#Orioles#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Yankees#Afc#Chiefs#The Indiana Hoosiers#American#The San Francisco Giants#Nl
Dodger Insider

Nationals reinstate Alex Avila and select Alberto Maldonado

The Washington Nationals returned from rehab assignment and reinstated catcher Alex Avila from the 10-day Injured List and selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Alberto Baldonado on Wednesday. Avila, 34, returns to the active roster after missing 52 games with bilateral calf strains. Prior to being placed on the Injured...
MLB
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
FanSided

The Phillies part ways with another struggling pitcher

Phillies pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers. The Phillies season isn’t over yet, but the mass exodus of mediocre pitching is in full swing. Neftali Feliz was the first to go. Then, they traded Spencer Howard and two low-level pitching prospects to the Texas Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse, and some cash. In August, Chase Anderson was released and also found his way to the Rangers. Most recently, Vince Velasquez has been designated for assignment, and now, Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB
WDBO

Guerrero hits MLB-leading 45th HR, Blue Jays rout Rays 8-1

TORONTO — (AP) — All on one swing, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. topped his Hall of Fame father and moved ahead of Shohei Ohtani. Guerrero hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings of one-hit ball, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: The September Regulars?

Brett Taylor is the Editor and Lead Cubs Writer at Bleacher Nation, and you can find him on Twitter at @BleacherNation and @Brett_A_Taylor. Bleacher Nation Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Bleacher Nation is a private media site, and it is not affiliated in any way with Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, or the Chicago Blackhawks. None of MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, the Cubs, the Bears, the Bulls, the White Sox, or the Blackhawks have endorsed, supported, directed, or participated in the creation of the content at this site, or in the creation of the site itself. It's just a media site that happens to cover MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, and the Chicago Blackhawks.
NFL
FanSided

St. John’s baseball star continues scorching hitting for Chicago Cubs

St. John’s baseball star Frank Schwindel is continuing his hot hitting for the Chicago Cubs. The fire sale that came from Wrigley Field at the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline signaled the white flag from the Chicago Cubs, but it was the just the beginning for former St. John’s baseball star Frank Schwindel.
MLB
Birmingham Star

Rangers relish spoiler role, host 4-game set vs. Astros

When Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. worked six strong innings in the Astros' 3-1 home victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, it marked the first time an Astros starter had recorded at least 18 outs since McCullers accomplished the feat six days earlier. As a result of McCullers'length...
BASEBALL
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy