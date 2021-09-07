Woman Reads Facebook Post and Finds Out She Is a Millionaire

Facebook announced the launch today of Facebook Fantasy Games, a suite of free-to-play games available on the Facebook app in the U.S. and Canada. The first game released in the Facebook Fantasy Games category is Pick & Play Sports, produced in partnership with Whistle (formerly Whistle Sports). The game operates in a similar manner to Daily Fantasy Sports: players earn points via the performance of athletes in specific events in various sports. Players can also earn points by predicting winners of games, as well as for predicting specific outcomes within a match (in a similar way to parlays). Pick & Play Sports from Facebook also lets players earn bonus points for building a streak of correct predictions over several days.
Comments / 0