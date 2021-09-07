CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAMAMOO's Solar sings 'Always, Be With You' for 'Lovers of the Red Sky' OST

By Germaine-Jay
 8 days ago

MAMAMOO's Solar is the voice behind "Always, Be With You" for the 'Lovers of the Red Sky' OST. The music video features painter Hong Cheon Gi (played by Kim Yoo Jung) and her growing relationship with Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo Seop), a red-eyed man who reads constellations in the sky. "Always, Be With You" represents Hong Cheon Gi's feelings towards Ha Ram and her desire to always be by his side.

Kim Yoo Jung
#Mamamoo#Ost#Solar
