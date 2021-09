What do you do when all your competitors launch their own streaming platforms and take their content back? You go out and spend a ton of money on the most popular show owned by the only big studio that doesn’t have its own platform. That’s what Netflix did when it bought the global rights to stream Seinfeld from Sony for $500 million. Now, Netflix has set a “premiere” date for all 180 episodes of the series of October 1 with a “teaser” trailer that pretends this is a brand new, little-known series.

