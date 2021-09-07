Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ryan Edwards' Family After Reunion Drama

The Family Chantel is set to return for another season next month. Chantel’s sister Winter will be sporting a new fierce look. Yet, she won’t be the only Everett who might look slightly different. It appears the main star of the show, Chantel may have had her own transformation in the form of a nose job. The before and after pictures definitely seem to show a bit of tweaking. Feel free to judge for yourself.

