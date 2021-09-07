WNEU Names Mercedes Maskalik Assistant VP for Marketing and Communication
SPRINGFIELD — Mercedes Maskalik, formerly the director of Marketing at CUE Inc., a membership and professional-development nonprofit organization, has been appointed assistant vice president for Marketing and Communication at Western New England University. Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing Bryan Gross announced the appointment, citing Maskalik’s high degree of professionalism, technical skill, and expertise.businesswest.com
