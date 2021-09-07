Mercy Adetoye, MD, MS, on increasing diversity in residency programs
AMA's Moving Medicine video series amplifies physician voices and highlights developments and achievements throughout medicine. In today’s episode of Moving Medicine, a discussion with Mercy Adetoye, MD, MS, a clinical lecturer in the department of family medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School, about specific ways residency programs can improve the recruiting and training experience of under-represented minorities.www.ama-assn.org
Comments / 0