An Ode to Christian Siriano's One-of-a-Kind Runway Looks Ahead of New York Fashion Week
Watch: Christian Siriano Welcomes Coco Rocha Back to NYFW. If there's one word to describe Christian Siriano, it would have to be his signature phrase: fierce. After studying in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, the designer won season four of Project Runway and launched his collection in 2008. Since then, he's continued to take the fashion industry by storm, creating everything from sportswear and accessories to coats and evening gowns.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0