Taro Kono, vaccine czar and social media star, is the front-runner to become Japan’s Prime Minister

The race is on to find Japan's next leader. On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that he will not stand for reelection in his party's late-September elections. Suga's party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is the dominant force in Japanese politics, and the winner of the LDP's intraparty election on Sept. 29 is virtually guaranteed to become Japan's next Prime Minister when Japan votes in its general election, which must be held before Nov. 28.