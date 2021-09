The Rev. Michael Heath, of Fayetteville, is a licensed mental health counselor and a United Church of Christ minister. As Americans commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, they do so in the shadow an even more deadly assault from Covid-19. Ironically, despite the availability of an effective vaccine, Covid still rages. The problem lies not with an external enemy but with an internal one composed of irrational Americans who refuse to be vaccinated.

