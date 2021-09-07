CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Manistee The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Benzie County in northern Michigan Western Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 857 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Frankfort to 13 miles northwest of Orchard Beach State Park, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Frankfort and Elberta around 900 AM EDT. Beulah and Benzonia around 905 AM EDT. Honor, Pierport and Orchard Beach State Park around 910 AM EDT. Thompsonville, Onekama, Bear Lake, Norwalk and Wildwood around 915 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Bendon, Kaleva, Interlochen State Park, Karlin, Brethren and Interlochen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

