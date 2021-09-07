CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Street to acquire Brown Brothers unit for $3.5 billion

State Street Corp. has agreed to acquire Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investor services business for $3.5 billion in cash, a deal that would make the company the world’s largest asset servicing provider. Under the proposed acquisition announced Tuesday, State Street (NYSE: STT) would bring on $5.4 trillion in assets...

Boston Business Journal

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
Boston Business Journal

Braintree software firm EngageSmart aims to raise over $349M in its IPO

EngageSmart, a Braintree-based customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions provider, said on Monday it plans to raise $349 million by offering a total of 14,550,000 shares at a price range of $23 to $25. Last month, the company disclosed plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ESMT" in a regulatory document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Toast plans to raise up to $717M in its IPO

The price range for a single share is between $30 and $33, according to new public documents. Join the Boston Business Journal and our event partners – the University of Massachusetts and UMass Global -- for a panel discussion. BostInno: The Fire Awards. The Fire Awards are Inno’s premier recognition...
Abveris to relocate HQ from Canton to Quincy

Real estate development firm Related Beal will invest $30 million to convert 75,000 square feet of a Quincy Center office building into lab space. Hitting the Mark: Strategies for setting and exceeding your company’s DEI initiatives. Power 50: The Movement Makers -- They’re leading the way for lasting change and...
BOSTON – September 14, 2021 – EYP was selected to master plan and design infrastructure for a five-acre medical campus at Rock Row, a transformative new mixed-use development in Westbrook, ME. New England Cancer Specialists (NECS) will be the anchor tenant and the physician-owned practice’s flagship location, providing expanded research and specialized services to the New England region. Rock Row, the state’s first development of its kind, is centered around a 400-foot wide, 300-foot deep rock quarry, incorporating the natural landscape. The first phase of the medical campus includes site planning and design of a new 155,000-sf medical office building. NECS will be occupying 35,000 SF on the ground level and 6,000 SF on level two. EYP’s design offers flexibility to suit a range of tenant programmatic needs including Imaging, Nutritional Health, Ambulatory Surgery, Imaging, and Infusion. A 380-car parking garage will also be located on the site with connections to residential and community amenities, along with biking and running trails. Commented EYP Project Executive Jacob Higginbottom, AIA, LEED AP, “Patient-focused care is a primary design goal, and we envision the medical office building as a true place of healing. The resulting space will integrate natural materials, while providing calming wellness and treatment spaces with peaceful “porch views”, healing gardens, and walking paths. We are thrilled to partner with Waterstone and NECS on this much needed amenity for the Portland/Westbrook healthcare community.” NECS has a 30-year relationship with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and is one of six New England members of the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative. NECS expects to serve patients from throughout the Northeast, not only conducting research and providing care, but also offering complementary care and support services. Dr. Chiara Battelli, NECS president, said that “this new location will combine state-of-the-art care, clinical research, and a holistic approach to cancer care.” She continued, “We are committed to offering leading-edge cancer treatments and providing our researchers global opportunities to partner with doctors and scientists striving to improve the understanding and treatment of cancer today, and in the future.” About EYP: EYP is a people-first, integrated design firm specializing in higher education, healthcare, government, and science & technology. Our integrated teams offer planning and design, high-performance engineering, environmental graphics, preservation and modernization, interiors and workplace, and rapid response projects to tackle your pressing challenges. And together, we begin every project by asking, “What’s Possible?” EYP has interdisciplinary offices in 11 cities across the United States and projects in more than 100 countries. And across our community of designers, we have diverse perspectives and life experiences yet are united by our curiosity — about you, where you’re going, and what you imagine. About New England Cancer Specialists (NECS)NECS is an independent medical oncology group including nearly half of Maine’s board-certified medical oncologists. NECS physicians, nationally recognized for their expertise and experience, participate in more clinical trials than any other practice in Maine. With partnerships across the state and around the region, NECS aims to further increase the availability of and access to novel cancer therapeutics and programmatic advancements. For more than 30 years, NECS has maintained a relationship with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and is a Member of the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative, one of only six Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative members in New England.
Boston Business Journal

Boston 25 News cuts staff, cancels newscasts, sources say

WFXT Boston 25 laid off more than a dozen news staffers, canceled several weekly newscasts and replaced the general manager in early September, according to multiple insiders at the Dedham-headquartered television station. Private equity firm Apollo Global management in February 2019 bought a majority stake in several television stations operated...
