Syracuse, N.Y. -- Covid-19 has taken the lives of two more Onondaga County residents, County Executive Ryan McMahon said Tuesday. McMahon said in a tweet that two men -- one in his 50s and the other in his 60s -- have died from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Both men had “significant underlying conditions,” he said.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO