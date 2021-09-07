Economic Policy Institute Names Economist Heidi Shierholz Its Next President
With Joe Biden in the White House and Democrats holding the slimmest of majorities in Congress, progressives have managed to put their economic agenda at the center of the nation’s political debate. And whether it’s a $15 per hour minimum wage, expanded unemployment insurance, or continued deficit spending to bolster the economy, there’s probably a pile of research from the Economic Policy Institute making the case for it.www.huffpost.com
