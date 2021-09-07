CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 07:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Haskell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Haskell County through 845 AM CDT At 758 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Knox City, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Haskell, Rule, Rochester, Weinert, O`brien, Jud, Us- 277 Near The Haskell-Knox County Line and Us-380 Near The Haskell- Stonewall County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

