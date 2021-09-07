What the Sturgis rally shows us about the delta variant

A new COVID-19 variant has emerged called the mu variant. Mu variant COVID-19C — its scientific and official name — is the fifth coronavirus variant of interest being monitored by the World Health Organization. The mu variant was marked a variant of interest by WHO, a USA TODAY article states, and has spread across Chile, Peru and parts of the U.S. and Europe. In the U.S., the variant accounts for about 2,000 cases as of Sept. 3, according to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data. The states with the highest mu variant cases are California, Florida, Texas and New York.

