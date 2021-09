ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (August 31, 2021) – When illusionists Chris and Ryan Zubrick designed their magic theatre, they added a couple of areas with a table and lamp in the front row for VIP seating. While the Zubrick Magic Theatre gives the entire audience a kaleidoscope of sights, sounds and sensations never experienced before, front row spectators feel like part of the show and sometimes even get chosen to come up on stage. The Zubricks conjure up an exhilarating blend of sleight-of-hand, family-friendly comedy and breathtaking grand-scale illusions to sold-out audiences of all ages.

