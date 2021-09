LOGANSPORT, Ind. — There’s not much the community, or the country, can say to the family of fallen Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez — except thank you. "Everybody here owes that family a debt of gratitude," said Becky Jackson, as she stood in downtown Logansport, awaiting a military procession to bring Sanchez home. "They made the ultimate sacrifice. They gave all. They gmave their son ... You can't put it into words what you feel. You just feel like you need to show the family that we honor their sacrifice."

LOGANSPORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO