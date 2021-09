Leesburg Mobile Home Park residents marched down Market Street in Leesburg Wednesday, Sept. 8 to ask for help as the land under their homes is being sold for millions. The residents of the mobile home park have been notified that the property, the site of 86 lots walking distance from downtown Leesburg, is to be sold for $11 million. The owner and likely purchaser have not responded to inquiries from Loudoun Now. But the sale price makes people in the park worry they’ll be kicked off the land many have called home their entire lives—and the only place for miles around they can afford to live.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO