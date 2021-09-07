CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Voting in the recall election: Where is my polling place?

By Crystal Jimenez
KESQ News Channel 3
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoEHp_0bogQnn300

Things are looking different this year for Riverside County voters, as residents will now be assigned to specific polling places for the recall election.

September 14 will be the very last day to get votes in where in-person polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Riverside County has 145 different locations where you will be able to cast your vote.

The registrar of voters office will be open for voting as well.

With residents not being assigned to specific polling places, it's important to know where you can cast your vote.

You can find a list of drop off locations and polling places inside your voter information guide or online.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by September 14 and received no later than September 21 to be counted.

Riverside County officials are urging the public to get their vote in as soon as possible and not wait until the very last day to vote.

"We encourage voters to use their vote by mail ballot and get those back to us early. So those those can be included in the first results released shortly after eight o'clock on election night. That also helps cut back on lines at polling places." said Rebecca Spencer, Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
