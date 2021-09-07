Anderson Silva reveals ideal timeline for his retirement from combat sports
UFC legend, future Hall of Famer, and current boxer Anderson Silva revealed his ideal timeline for his retirement from combat sports. Silva is now 46 years old but he isn’t letting Father Time stop him from still competing at a high level. Last fall, the UFC released Silva following a KO loss to Uriah Hall. While many fans and media wrote him off at that point, Silva decided to make the jump into the world of pro boxing, and back in June, he picked up an upset split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It was a good performance by Silva, and he now takes on former UFC champion Tito Ortiz next weekend in another pro boxing match, this time for the Triller Fight Club.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0