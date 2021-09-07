Sean O’Malley responds after being dubbed a “bitch ass” by Paddy Pimblett

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley responded after being dubbed a “bitch ass” by promotional newcomer Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett exploded onto the UFC scene this past weekend when he knocked out Luigi Vendramini in what was an incredible promotional debut for the Brit. It was a fantastic comeback by Pimblett and it earned him a 50k bonus. Not only that, but tons of people are now talking about Pimblett and he is becoming a bit of a star for the UFC right now at a time when the promotion needs more of them. Of course, O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the sport right now, and Pimblett recently had some harsh works to say about “Suga,” especially when he criticized O’Malley’s grappling skills in a recent interview.