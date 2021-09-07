CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Sean O’Malley responds after being dubbed a “bitch ass” by Paddy Pimblett

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley responded after being dubbed a “bitch ass” by promotional newcomer Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett exploded onto the UFC scene this past weekend when he knocked out Luigi Vendramini in what was an incredible promotional debut for the Brit. It was a fantastic comeback by Pimblett and it earned him a 50k bonus. Not only that, but tons of people are now talking about Pimblett and he is becoming a bit of a star for the UFC right now at a time when the promotion needs more of them. Of course, O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the sport right now, and Pimblett recently had some harsh works to say about “Suga,” especially when he criticized O’Malley’s grappling skills in a recent interview.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 2

Related
chatsports.com

Sean O’Malley fires back at Paddy Pimblett over ‘pothead’ remark: He just wants free publicity

UFC newcomer and self-proclaimed ‘cash cow’ Paddy Pimblett thinks ‘pothead’ Sean O’Malley is going to be exposed to the moment he comes up against a decent grappler. “The amount of people that have tweeted me or Insta’d me over the past month or two saying, ‘Fight Sean O’Malley,’ I’m like, ‘Lad, he’s well lighter than me…’ But he’s a bit of a bitch-ass, isn’t he? Breaks his ankle and blames his loss on that. He’s a little pothead, so hats off to him,” Pimblett, who won his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini via first-round KO, said of O’Malley in a recent interview with MMA On Point (h/t Low Kick MMA).
UFC
mmanews.com

Sean O’Malley Claims T.J. Dillashaw Turned Down SUG Fight

Sean O’Malley claims that T.J. Dillashaw turned down a jiu-jitsu match against him in Submission Underground (SUG). Speaking on his podcast, The BrO’Malley Show, O’Malley claimed Dillashaw turned down the opportunity to face “The Suga Show” at SUG, a grappling organization featuring some of the best submission artists competing against each other, hosted by none other than former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
mmanews.com

Derek Brunson: Darren Till Earned His Hype Unlike Sean O’Malley

Derek Brunson has suggested his upcoming opponent Darren Till has earned his hype, unlike rising Bantamweight star Sean O’Malley. Brunson, who has been in exceptional form since his 2018 loss to current champion Israel Adesanya, is set for his third straight UFC main event this weekend. On a European-heavy UFC Vegas 36 card, the 37-year-old will headline against English contender Darren Till.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Sean Shelby: ‘I had that conversation and we’re good now’

The Battle of the Two Seans is over. Earlier this month, rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley made headlines when he trashed UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby publicly, saying Shelby was “acting like a f*cking tool” with regard to booking his next fight. The disagreement boiled down to the UFC wanting to book O’Malley for their upcoming return to Madison Square Garden at UFC 268. Due to the high tax rates in New York, O’Malley said he preferred to wait for the organization to return to Las Vegas and while O’Malley still feels that way, he also says he and Shelby talked things out while in attendance for UFC 265 and they’re all good now.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley plans on testing free agency once UFC contract expires

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley says he plans on testing free agency once his UFC contract expires next year. O’Malley is one of the top young bantamweights in the sport right now, as well as one of the biggest stars in the sport. However, he has continually fought lower-ranked competition, with one of the reasons he is doing so because he believes he should get paid more money to fight ranked fighters in headlining fights. O’Malley is happy to be a member of the UFC roster, but he also hopes the company pays him more money going forward.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley on UFC talks: ‘I don’t think I should be main-eventing for the money I’m making right now’

Sean O’Malley isn’t avoiding big fights, but he’s not exactly pursuing them either — at least not until he signs his next UFC deal. In an appearance Monday on The MMA Hour, O’Malley revealed that he’s targeting December 11 at UFC 269 for his next bout. His opponent has yet to be decided, but one name it won’t be is Frankie Edgar after a proposed matchup between the two failed to come together for November 6 at UFC 268. O’Malley has voiced his philosophy in recent months about the relationship between his level of opposition and his UFC pay, but said that had nothing to do with the Edgar fight ultimately going to Marlon Vera.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brit
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley believes he’s ‘not too far off from fighting for the title,’ but says he needs to be paid more

Sean O’Malley knows he’s the biggest name at bantamweight and wants to be paid like it. O’Malley has been a massive star ever since he fought on the Contender Series is called out by bantamweights on a regular basis. Yet, despite being a big star, O’Malley doesn’t believe he is being paid enough to headline cards, however, he does think he is only a few fights away from fighting for UFC gold.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva KO’s Tito Ortiz (Video)

Tonight’s Triller Fight Club: ‘Holyfield vs Belfort’ event is co-headlined by a boxing match between former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ missed weight by five pounds for tonight’s contest and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to ‘The Spider’. Tito Ortiz...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox Leaks Bad Conor McGregor Accusation

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights

Watch Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights from their clash above, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Belfort vs. Holyfield took place Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Vitor Belfort (2-0) and Evander Holyfield (44-11-2, 1 no-contest) collided in the co-main event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Anderson Silva AIDS Test Results Revealed

The former UFC star Anderson Silva had comfortably bagged the win against Tito Ortiz when they clashed in the professional boxing match in the co-featured bout on Saturday night of Triller’s Fight Club Legends’ Night 2. Although both men spent a combined 26 years competing inside the octagon, Saturday’s bout marked the first time they met as opponents. ‘The Spider’ knocked out Ortiz in a brutal manner towards the end of the third round, registering his second triumph inside the boxing ring this year. Howard Stern Leaks Sad Joe Rogan Medical News.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson, are you kidding me? – Someone please help Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield agreed to fight Mike Tyson and protested a loss that saw him out-of-depth, delusional and seriously affecting his long-lasting boxing legacy on Saturday night. “The Real Deal” is a huge legend in the sport, but his actions after losing pitifully against Vitor Belfort have no place in our...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Medical Emergency’ Rumor Stuns Fans

Tito Ortiz was attended to be doctors after he was knocked out by Anderson Silva at Triller Fight Club on Saturday. Chris Weidman was concerned, tweeting, “Man, Tito was out for a while there. Hope he’s all good.”. Tito Ortiz obviously knows a thing or two or three about the...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy