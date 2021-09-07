CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orinoco Coffee & Tea, Freshly Roasted Daily, Locally Owned, Globally Sourced

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article25 Years of Orinoco Coffee and Tea began in 1909 when Leonardo, great-grandfather to owners Pedro and Juan-Carlos Ramirez, began to develop his coffee farms in Venezuela. Little did he know he was developing roots that would last for generations. In 1982, the brothers ventured to America. However, they never...

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

A Tour of the New Zooks Coffee Bar in Tea, South Dakota

Residents of Tea finally have a sit-down coffee shop option with the opening of Zooks Coffee Bar on Gateway Lane. Zooks Coffee Bar opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, September 15. The new coffee shop offers all of the favorite styles of coffee, breakfast options, treats, and a great setting to catch up with some friends or do some homework. For those on the move, Zooks also has a drive-thru option that includes the entire menu.
TEA, SD
andnowuknow.com

Honeybear® Brands Increases Organic Apple Distribution; Don Roper Comments

ELGIN, MI - Favored by shoppers of all ages, the apple set remains a top-dollar category in the produce department. Honeybear® Brands recently kicked off its organic apple and pear harvest, with its domestic harvest expected to be complete in October. This season, the supplier is teasing a significantly larger domestic organic crop, with Gala, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Fujis, Pink Lady, and Cosmic Crisp varieties available.
AGRICULTURE
BevNET.com

Tribucha Introduces SuperB Functional Soda At Publix This Month

Raleigh, NC – Tribucha, makers of a natural channel-leading kombucha brand of the same name, announced the arrival of SuperB by Tribucha, a new line of shelf stable functional sodas rich in probiotics and postbiotics supporting digestive health in a refreshing new way. Made with only organic ingredients, brewed with delicious flavors, SuperB (pronounced /soo-per-b/) is a veritable super beverage, formulated with special living cultures grown for Tribucha through a patented process; these cultures eliminate the natural sugars in the liquid present prior to fermentation. The net result is a pure, superb-ly flavored carbonated beverage with zero grams of sugar, zero carbohydrates and zero calories, uniquely positioning SuperB as a holistically better-for-you choice on the traditionally sugary, additive-laden soft drink spectrum.
FOOD & DRINKS
bakingbusiness.com

DouxMatok, fiber ingredient company team up for sugar reduction

NEW YORK – DouxMatok and Hi-Food have formed a partnership aimed at reducing sugar in food products through the combination of Incredo sugar from DouxMatok and Hi-Food’s Meltec ingredient. Incredo sugar, which launched last year and is commercially available in the United States, enables up to 50% sugar reduction, according...
BUSINESS
popville.com

“ala coffee and more will sell pastries, teas and coffees, highlighting traditional ingredients of the Levantine region.”

Check out the menu: ala coffee+more – Menu (PDF) “The team behind Dupont Circle’s Levantine inspired ala (1320 19th Street NW) has converted part of the first floor space into ala coffee + more. A coffee shop for the neighborhood, ala coffee and more will sell pastries, teas and coffees, highlighting traditional ingredients of the Levantine region. House made coffee includes drip, espresso, Turkish and pour over versions, with additions like ground cardamom, rosehip and dried lavender leaves and Levantine flavors like orange blossom and elderflower can also be added to tea. In addition to coffee & tea, they will also offer house made bakery items like the Zaatar to my Labneh, a croissant dusted with za’atar and filled with labneh and the Halva Nice Day a caraway cinnamon dusted halva croissant, as well as scones, like Heavenly Tahini, a walnut, tahini maple scone.
RESTAURANTS
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Dazzles Iowans With New Prototype

The future of food retailing is on display this Tuesday morning in the outskirts of Des Moines, Iowa, where Hy-Vee opened a long-awaited concept store in which the innovative grocer showcased numerous firsts. The approximately 93,000-square-foot store, located at 351 N.E. Gateway Drive in Grimes, is the first location to...
DES MOINES, IA
lastandardnewspaper.com

L.A. Grind Coffee & Tea Bar

The inception of Los Angeles’ latest Black-owned coffee shop came after the 2018 incident where two Black men were arrested inside a Philadelphia Starbucks while waiting for a business meeting to begin. That incident outraged Black people across the nation, and for Windsor Hills native Vanessa Punche, it was a call to action, leading her to get into the coffee business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
progressivegrocer.com

Watkins Organic Original Gourmet Baking Vanilla®

Watkins Organic Original Gourmet Baking Vanilla® is the original double-strength formula designed to hold-up to baking and freezing. With extra rich flavor this extract enhances everything from chocolate chip cookies to cakes with premium flavor. Made using only the finest organic ingredients, Watkins is committed to bringing natural and superior flavor to market with our Organic Baking Vanilla.
FOOD & DRINKS
progressivegrocer.com

Square Roots Salad Mixes

Urban indoor-farming company Square Roots has entered the $8.1 billion packaged salad and greens category with branded packaged produce in Spring Mix and Super Mix varieties. Responsibly grown at the company’s new Grand Rapids, Mich., farm without pesticides or GMOs, the salad mixes offer a boost of healthy microgreens and crisp baby leaves grown across the company’s network of cloud-connected and climate-controlled indoor farms, with 100% traceability into the growing process. The Spring Mix offers a refreshing blend of kale, mizuna and tatsoi microgreens with crisp baby lettuce leaves, while the nutrient-packed Super Mix is a hearty blend of broccoli, kale, and cabbage microgreens with crunchy tatsoi leaves. Either variety retails for a suggested $5.99 per 3.75-ounce container. The launch of the salad mixes follows the introduction earlier this year of its expanded herb line, consisting of cilantro, dill and parsley grown at climate-controlled local farms in New York and Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
progressivegrocer.com

What’s Driving Bakery Sales Now

Baked goods have had a good run lately. From eponymous sourdough starters during the early days of the pandemic, to the near-rush on baked goods for entertaining over the summer, items from the in-store bakery and the baking aisle have been a regular source of comfort and sustenance. According to...
FOOD & DRINKS
progressivegrocer.com

Flashfood Teams With Independent Grocers Alliance

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, has joined forces with Flashfood, a digitally driven solution enabling retailers to reduce shrink by connecting customers with discounted food closing in on its best-by date. The collaboration marks a major milestone for the food waste-fighting app as it seeks to expand nationally in the United States.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
progressivegrocer.com

Local Express Introduces Kiosk Service

Software-as-a-service e-commerce solution Local Express has launched an in-store kiosk system. With this offering, the company’s kiosk self-serve app can be integrated into independent retailers’ in-store POS systems, enabling customers to complete online orders directly in-store and save time. The kiosks extend Local Express’ omnichannel offering and can be fully...
TECHNOLOGY
universitystar.com

Local coffee shops brew up community

With more than a dozen coffee shops adorning the streets of San Marcos, the city has a big market for caffeinated beverages. Spanning from Texas-born shops and CBD-based drinks to international franchises like Starbucks, each San Marcos coffee shop has its own crowd and committed customers, regardless of the masses of fellow competition.
SAN MARCOS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

Grocers Gear Up for Holiday Season By Implementing E-Catering

More grocers are turning to catering software provider FoodStorm as they get ready for an increased number of consumers gathering together this holiday season. Five additional food retailers — Straub's Fine Grocers in Missouri, Midtowne Market in Missouri, Sunset Foods in Illinois, Joseph's Classic Market in Florida, and Town & Country Markets in California — have signed on to use the company's SaaS offering to manage their catering and prepared food offerings and create an instant e-commerce presence for these offerings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Experience the taste with Multi X salmon

Multi X premium salmon. Discover all the ways to enjoy our unique flavor in fresh, smoked and frozen selections. Our salmon is crafted to entice and delight the senses. Inspired by our discoveries, we strive to consistently deliver the most delicious and responsibly raised salmon. We want to share the beauty of our adventure while preserving the environment, supporting local communities, and protecting our natural resources for future generations. For Retail & Food Service sales, contact us.
RETAIL
Sun-Gazette

Local furniture designer selling globally

Tom Svec has made a living designing and selling custom wood furniture to people around the world – all from the comfort of a barn and studio on an island in the Susquehanna River. He has especially found favor with urbanites. “It’s kind of a no brainer. When you live...
INTERIOR DESIGN
progressivegrocer.com

Blue Apron Adds Heat & Eat Products

Consumers can put away the actual apron at mealtime: Blue Apron is branching out into the heat-and-eat segment with a new line of single-serve prepared meals. The microwaveable meals, based on some of the provider’s most popular meal kit dishes, can be prepared in less than five minutes. Blue Apron...
ECONOMY

