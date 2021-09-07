CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Country Archer Provisions Plant-Based Jerky

progressivegrocer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry Archer Provisions has now branched into meatless offerings with its Plant-Based Jerky line. Known for its 100% grass-fed beef jerky and meat sticks made with real ingredients, the brand has debuted chef-created mushroom jerky in three varieties: tangy BBQ, sweet and savory Teriyaki, and umami-flavored Spiced Bacon. The clean-label line features whole slices of premium King Oyster Mushrooms, which have fibers with a similar look and feel to meat; other real ingredients; and flavorful spices, with nothing artificial. Aimed at vegetarians and flexitarians alike, Certified Gluten-Free, soy-free, low-fat, good-source-of-fiber Plant-Based Jerky rounds out Country Archer’s portfolio of better-for-you snacks crafted with responsibly sourced ingredients. The product was created in partnership with New York City executive chef and published author Will Horowitz, who also collaborated with Country Archer in 2020 on its Zero Sugar Beef Jerky line. A 2-ounce resealable pouch of Country Archer Plant-Based Jerky retails for a suggested $7.99.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SPY

The 15 Best Meal Delivery Kits for Easy, Healthy Weeknight Dinners

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a home-cooked meal at the end of a long, stressful workday. However, shopping for, preparing, cooking and cleaning up said home-cooked dinner can add to your stress rather than help you unwind, and nobody wants that. Thankfully, there are meal delivery kits that take all the prep work out of the equation, so you can enjoy the cooking process and satisfaction that comes from preparing your own delicious meal. Preparing meals is a task that’s time-consuming and labor-intensive. Or it was, until the invention of meal kit delivery services. The best meal delivery services take all...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Upscale Plant-Based Dishes

JINYA Ramen Bar — the beloved restaurant chain renowned for its slow-cook approach to ramen for contemporary Japanese dining — recently launched new menu items made with Impossible Meat. The brand is committed to accommodating a variety of dietary needs and preferences with exceptionally flavorful dishes. Through its new collaboration...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Gut-Friendly Plant-Based Oat Drinks

The Biotiful Oat Kefir is a new plant-based product from the UK-based brand that will provide consumers with access to all of the health benefits of kefir in a dairy-free way. The drink comes in three flavor options including Original, Strawberry and Mango, and is infused with vegan cultures that will help to support good gut health. Each serving of the drink contains vitamins B2 and B12 to help support immunity, while also featuring a recipe that is free from added sugar and artificial ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Cleaning Products

Restore Naturals believes that how you clean your body and home should be the same -- "simple, safe, and green." With this mission at its forefront, the brand created a complete line of plant-based cleaning products, from Gentle Soap for hands and body to Dish Soap, 3X Laundry Concentrate, and EnzAway Spot Remover. These offerings are made with non-toxic, gentle ingredients that are better for the planet and your body.
LIFESTYLE
Fox11online.com

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

For more delicious recipes from The Gourmet RD, click here. 3 cups chopped cooked chicken breast (from about 1 1/2-pounds raw) In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, Dijon, honey, salt and black pepper until combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if necessary. Fold in the cooked chicken,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Jerky#Sugar#Food Drink#Plant Based Jerky#Country Archer
One Green Planet

Ann Arbor to Invest in Promoting Plant Based Diets

Ann Arbor plans to use around $200,000 to promote more plant-based diets over the course of the next decade. The goal is to encourage people to consume less meat and make better food decisions in general. The plan states, “Eating less meat and more fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts,...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Air-Popped Sweet Potato Chips

Pop Bitties Air Popped Ancient Grain Chips introduced all-new Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips that are wholesome, light, crispy and full of sweet and earthy flavors. The air-popped sweet potato chips are simple and salty better-for-you snacks that can be found in two flavors: Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sun-Gazette

Plant-based recipes that hit the spot

EDITOR’S NOTE: Newsroom Nosh is a recipe column created by the Sun-Gazette newsroom staff and compiled of family or personal recipes. No one can mistake the familiar refill-able lemonade cup at the fair. The lemonade, which is always filled to the brim, had this sweetness yet bitterness about it, truly hit the spot.
RECIPES
skinnykitchen.com

Crock-Pot, Skinny Tuscan Chicken and Beans

This thick, peasant-style, Italian stew is so filling and so delicious! Serve it just as is, in a bowl or over zoodles, steamed veggies, brown rice, baked potato, mashed potatoes, or toasted bread. Whichever way you decide to serve it, I know your tummy will be very happy! Each fiber-rich serving has 233 calories, 2 grams of fat, and 2 Blue WW Freestyle SmartPoints and 6 Green.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
progressivegrocer.com

What’s Driving Bakery Sales Now

Baked goods have had a good run lately. From eponymous sourdough starters during the early days of the pandemic, to the near-rush on baked goods for entertaining over the summer, items from the in-store bakery and the baking aisle have been a regular source of comfort and sustenance. According to...
FOOD & DRINKS
progressivegrocer.com

Square Roots Salad Mixes

Urban indoor-farming company Square Roots has entered the $8.1 billion packaged salad and greens category with branded packaged produce in Spring Mix and Super Mix varieties. Responsibly grown at the company’s new Grand Rapids, Mich., farm without pesticides or GMOs, the salad mixes offer a boost of healthy microgreens and crisp baby leaves grown across the company’s network of cloud-connected and climate-controlled indoor farms, with 100% traceability into the growing process. The Spring Mix offers a refreshing blend of kale, mizuna and tatsoi microgreens with crisp baby lettuce leaves, while the nutrient-packed Super Mix is a hearty blend of broccoli, kale, and cabbage microgreens with crunchy tatsoi leaves. Either variety retails for a suggested $5.99 per 3.75-ounce container. The launch of the salad mixes follows the introduction earlier this year of its expanded herb line, consisting of cilantro, dill and parsley grown at climate-controlled local farms in New York and Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Bon Appétit

Crispy Salmon With Bulgur

Bulgur is the canned margarita of grains—she’s ready to party, fast. “It’s one of the original convenience foods,” says Abra Berens, author of the wonderful new grain-and-bean-focused cookbook Grist. This isn’t brown rice you have to cook for 45 agonizing minutes. To cook bulgur, the name for parboiled and dried wheat berries, just rehydrate the grain (fine or medium grind) by covering it in boiling water and letting it sit for about 10 minutes. In this recipe, the grains get dressed up with a few herbs and served with fish and fennel for a simple dinner. Plan ahead and make a double batch of the mustard dressing to use as a sauce to serve with proteins or brighten up sturdy greens.
RECIPES
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Plant-Based Pork

OmniPork has debuted OmniPork Ground, OmniPork Strips and OmniPork Luncheon. The plant-based product line is made with a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from pea, non-GMO soy, shiitake mushroom, and rice for complete protein.
AGRICULTURE
progressivegrocer.com

Diamond of California Nut Coatings

Century-old specialty nut and nut product provider Diamond of California has now brought out Nut Coatings, a keto-friendly, low-carb breading alternative made with a base of walnuts and pecans, and simply seasoned with herbs, spices and other real ingredients. The line comes in Original, Italian and Ranch varieties and can replace conventional breading in such recipes as meatballs, chicken, macaroni and cheese and eggplant parmesan. To create a nut-based breading alternative that can crust, top and coat, Diamond of California partnered with its product development team and specialty spice experts to develop the right texture and flavors to complement meats, fish, vegetables, pastas and plant-based proteins. The coatings were also exhaustively tested to ensure that they could stand up to everyday cooking techniques. Further, because of the natural oils in nuts, the product line adheres without binders like eggs or flour, and even performs best when baked or air-fried without the addition of extra fats, allowing for less fat overall and delivering an appealing texture. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per 5-ounce bag of any variety of Nut Coatings.
RECIPES
progressivegrocer.com

Watkins Organic Original Gourmet Baking Vanilla®

Watkins Organic Original Gourmet Baking Vanilla® is the original double-strength formula designed to hold-up to baking and freezing. With extra rich flavor this extract enhances everything from chocolate chip cookies to cakes with premium flavor. Made using only the finest organic ingredients, Watkins is committed to bringing natural and superior flavor to market with our Organic Baking Vanilla.
FOOD & DRINKS
travelexperta.com

Want to Cook Your Meal Kits While Travelling in Ireland?

Do you have a specific number of days on travel after you start feeling the desire to return home? That’s the time you start thinking about how much you’ve spent, worry regarding how much you’ve consumed, and generally miss the ordinary life at home. There’s a way to widen this limit. It all begins with taking time to cook. Cooking while traveling can save you a lot of money and allow you the liberty to eat whatever you like. However, this comes with another issue, time. You need meal kit delivery services. These services streamline meal preparation and lessen the time one uses in the kitchen while adding miscellany to your diet. Many individuals are seeking to save money and time by requesting doorstep delivery of various healthy recipes. When traveling to Ireland, worry not as there are numerous meal kit delivery services. To choose the best meal kit delivery services such as Hello Fresh Ireland, research is essential. Below are the top factors to help you choose the best meal kit delivery service.
TRAVEL
progressivegrocer.com

Flashfood Teams With Independent Grocers Alliance

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, has joined forces with Flashfood, a digitally driven solution enabling retailers to reduce shrink by connecting customers with discounted food closing in on its best-by date. The collaboration marks a major milestone for the food waste-fighting app as it seeks to expand nationally in the United States.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy