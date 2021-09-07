66% of Americans think ISIS, other Islamist terror groups pose threat to country

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn the US, 66 percent of registered voters have said that ISIS and other Islamist terrorist groups in foreign countries pose a “critical threat” to the country, according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult/Politico polling. Meanwhile, a total of 61 percent of Americans said that Islamist extremism overall poses a threat to vital US interests over the next decade. These figures witnessed a double-digit rise in roughly a week after the Islamic State (IS) attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport that killed 13 US troops and over 90 Afghans during the evacuation.

