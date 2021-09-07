4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Springs
RED SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
