Bennettsville, SC

Rainy forecast for Bennettsville? Jump on it!

 7 days ago

(BENNETTSVILLE, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bennettsville Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bennettsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bogPodZ00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

