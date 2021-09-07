Palatka Daily Weather Forecast
PALATKA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
