Palatka, FL

Palatka Daily Weather Forecast

Palatka (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PALATKA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bogPSAT00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

