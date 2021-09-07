CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raeford, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Raeford

Raeford (NC) Weather Channel
Raeford (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

RAEFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0bogPHhi00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

