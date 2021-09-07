CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Daily Weather Forecast

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0bogPE3X00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

