Round Mountain Daily Weather Forecast
ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
