Round Mountain, NV

Round Mountain Daily Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0bogPAWd00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Round Mountain Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

