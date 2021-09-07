CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday's sunny forecast in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Dispatch
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PITTSBURGH, PA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Pittsburgh, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pittsburgh:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bogP9j900

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh, PA
