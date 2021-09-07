Yreka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0