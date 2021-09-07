Yreka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Smoke High 95 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 9 Areas Of Smoke High 91 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Areas Of Smoke High 88 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



