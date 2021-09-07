4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Bear Lake
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
