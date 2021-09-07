Weather Forecast For Kill Devil Hills
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
