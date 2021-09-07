Weather Forecast For Magee

MAGEE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.