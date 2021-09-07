CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immunome Stock Leaps After Antibody Cocktail Tests On Delta, Lambda Variants

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunome (IMNM) - Get IMMUNOME, INC. Report shares jumped higher Tuesday after the biotech group said its antibody cocktail has shown "potent neutralizing activity" against both the Delta and Lambda coronavirus variants. Immunome said its cocktail, which consists of three antibodies that bind to 'non-overlapping' regions of spike proteins in...

WXIA 11 Alive

No, the mu variant is not the dominant COVID-19 strain in the US

In January, the mu variant of COVID-19 was first detected in Colombia. It has since been confirmed in dozens of countries, including the United States. On Aug. 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the mu variant as a “variant of interest,” which is defined by the global public health agency as variants that have been identified to cause “significant community transmission or multiple COVID-19 clusters.” According to the WHO, the mu variant has exhibited signs of possible resistance to vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Cruise Stocks In Limbo As Delta Variant Cancellations Derail Sales Recovery

Cruise stocks Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) have finally resumed operations, but the latest numbers from Bank of America suggest the companies still have a long way to go to right the ship. The Numbers: On Tuesday, Bank of America...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Mu and Lambda Variants Not as Dangerous as Delta

At the beginning of September, the World Health Organization said that it is monitoring the mu variant. The mu variant — which is also known as the B.1.621 variant — was added to the WHO’s list of variants “of interest” because of reports of the variant evading vaccines. Dr. Anthony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Bispecific antibodies neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Hyeseon Cho and colleagues have developed bispecific antibodies – antibodies that can simultaneously bind to two different antigens – that target multiple regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and neutralize virus variants of concern. For the moment, COVID-19 antibody treatments work by sending in a cocktail of individual monoclonal antibodies to target various parts of the virus. But Cho et al. show that combining some of these monoclonal antibodies into a new bispecific antibody can create stronger antibodies that are more potent than the monoclonal cocktails – one bispecific antibody they tested, in particular, was 100 times more potent against the virus than a cocktail of its monoclonal parents. Two of the bispecific antibodies neutralized the original virus as well as the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants. In hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2, two of the bispecific antibodies protected the animals from clinical disease. The researchers developed the bispecific antibodies from a pool of 216 monoclonal antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 from convalescent COVID-19 patients, screening them for potency against the virus. The bispecific antibodies may be especially effective against the variants because they bind to non-overlapping areas of the viral spike and have limited contact with areas on the spike where variant mutations have occurred. “In the face of rapidly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants that challenge our efforts to end the pandemic, our findings support the further exploration of bispecific antibodies that strategically combine antibody pairs as new tools to treat COVID-19,” Cho et al. write.
SCIENCE
whbl.com

Emergent to make Providence Therapeutics potential COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) -Emergent BioSolutions Inc signed a five-year agreement with Canadian biotechnology company Providence Therapeutics to develop and manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for about $90 million. Emergent will produce drug substances for Providence’s vaccine candidate, PTX-COVID19-B, as well as provide services for finished products such as filling the vaccine in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Healthline

What Is the New Coronavirus C.1.2 Variant?

Scientists are monitoring a new coronavirus variant that has several concerning mutations. This variant, known as C.1.2, contains mutations found in certain variants of concern. C.1.2 evolved from C.1, one of the coronavirus variants that. South Africa’s first COVID-19 wave. Genetics researchers are monitoring a new coronavirus variant that has...
SCIENCE
northwestgeorgianews.com

COVID-19 variants mu, delta and what to know about mutations

A new COVID-19 variant called B.1621 or mu by the World Health Organization is being monitored by scientists. While this variant is making news, it is not the dominant strain in the U.S. or elsewhere, says Dr. John O'Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician. "The delta variant is really...
SCIENCE
Boston Herald

Coronavirus testing demand has increased in the face of the delta variant

Demand for coronavirus testing has increased significantly due to the ultra-contagious delta variant, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard is processing nearly 100,000 tests on some days, numbers that haven’t been seen since May. The Broad Institute processed more than 89,000 coronavirus tests on Thursday, the highest tally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Zacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: ALK's Delta Variant-Led Warning, GOL, AZUL in Focus

ALK - Free Report) warned of revenue weakness for the third quarter of 2021 as the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 affects bookings and increases cancellations. We remind investors that the likes of Southwest Airlines (. LUV - Free Report) had earlier issued a similar...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Two Variant Strains In Animal Studies

Immunome Inc's (NASDAQ: IMNM) three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) has demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 Lambda (C.37) and Delta AY.1/2 (Delta Plus) variants in preclinical testing. Related Content: Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Neutralizing Activity Against Delta Variant. IMM-BCP-01 consists of three antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein...
INDUSTRY
WSET

Virginia expands COVID-19 testing to meet demand as Delta variant spreads

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Dept. of Health is stepping up testing as testing demand rises amid the spread of the Delta variant. The Delta variant is a more contagious variant than the others currently circulating throughout the Commonwealth. “While our local health departments, pharmacies and hospitals are working...
VIRGINIA STATE
fidelity.com

Delta COVID variant and the stock market

The Delta COVID variant may delay the full economic re-opening until 2022 as consumers stay home and businesses try to rebuild low inventories. The economy is now in the mid-cycle, a phase of the business cycle historically characterized by broad economic growth and solid stock market performance though slightly diminished from the early cycle strength.
MARKETS

