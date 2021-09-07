Park Rapids Daily Weather Forecast
PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
