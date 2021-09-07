Wiggins Daily Weather Forecast
WIGGINS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
