Take advantage of Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Shallotte
(SHALLOTTE, NC.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shallotte:
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
