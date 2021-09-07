CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallotte, NC

Take advantage of Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Shallotte

Shallotte Journal
Shallotte Journal
 7 days ago

(SHALLOTTE, NC.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shallotte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0bogOWWK00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

