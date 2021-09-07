Weather Forecast For Hailey
HAILEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0