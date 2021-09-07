West. Branch Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0