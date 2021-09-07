Daily Weather Forecast For Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.