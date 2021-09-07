Daily Weather Forecast For Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
