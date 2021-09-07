Newport Daily Weather Forecast
NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly Cloudy
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
