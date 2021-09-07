Tuba City Weather Forecast
TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
