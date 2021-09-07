CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuba City, AZ

Tuba City Weather Forecast

Tuba City Updates
 7 days ago

TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bogODzl00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tuba City, AZ
